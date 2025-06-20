Flamengo scores 3 second-half goals to stun Chelsea 3-1 at the Club World Cup

Pedro Neto gave Chelsea the early lead. The ball bounced off a Flamengo defender and Neto gained control, charging toward the goal before putting it away in the 13th minute.

Flamengo drew even in the 62nd on Bruno Henrique's goal on a tap-in in front of the goal. Moments later, the Brazilian giants took the lead off a corner with Danilo's goal.

Wallace Yan all but put the game out of reach for the Blues with a goal in the 83rd.

The Blues, the 2021 Club World Cup winner, defeated LAFC 2-0 in their opening match in Atlanta. Flamengo downed Esperance 2-0 in its opener.

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luís currently coaches Flamengo, while former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho made his debut for Flamengo against Esperance.

Down just 2-1, Chelsea still had a chance, but Nicolas Jackson was sent off in the 68th with a straight red just four minutes after replacing Liam Delap, who got his first start for Chelsea after making his debut for the Blues in the tournament opener.

Flamengo is in good position to move on to the round of 16, but it needs a win or a tie by Esperance to secure it. Chelsea plays Esperance on Tuesday in Philadelphia while Flamengo plays LAFC in Orlando, Florida.

Henrique was named the Man of the Match, and said the face that there was a large contingent of red-clad Flamengo fans among the 54,019 at Lincoln Financial Field wasn't lost on him or his teammates in the pivotal second half.

“I noticed that we had the advantage. We had the fans on our side,” Henrique said. “And that's when we started to pressure.”

