Parking garage blaze in downtown Nashville prompts some evacuations, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in the parking garage of Nashville’s main public library and forced evacuations at a nearby hotel
By TED ANTHONY and JONATHAN MATTISE – Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fire broke out in a parking garage of Nashville's main public library early Tuesday, sending a large plume of smoke into the air downtown and forcing evacuations from a nearby hotel. A witness heard explosions from the structure but fire officials said no injuries were reported.

“The fire went all the way across the fourth floor” of the garage, Nashville District Fire Chief Martin Hampton told WKRN-TV. He said vehicles inside were on fire, including ones used by the city for cleaning and maintenance. Guests were evacuated from the nearby Renaissance Hotel, which is connected to the garage by a skybridge.

Responding firefighters saw that a ramp between the fourth and fifth floors collapsed and several beams and columns had “significant structural compromise” from spalling damage, which generally includes pieces of concrete breaking off, said Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney.

Fire department investigators and the city's Department of Transportation structural engineering team are now handling the scene. The library was closed Tuesday.

Eli Gilmore, a Nashville musician who lives in the apartment building next door, said he heard loud explosions begin around 1:15 a.m. Nashville fire officials said they were dispatched at about 1:22 a.m.

“We were sitting around and I just looked over and saw the black smoke coming out of the garage, and then we just started hearing cars exploding, one after another," Gilmore said. "We saw a floor crack and fall in. It’s been shooting sparks across the street.”

The library and parking structure are just blocks from Broadway and its bustling bar and music scene. The public library’s garage is frequently used late at night by people heading to downtown bars. It is used during the day by commuting workers as well, and offers easy access to the federal courthouse across the street. It's owned by the metro Nashville government and operated by the Nashville Downtown Partnership.

On a FaceTime call with The Associated Press, Gilmore showed video of the building with smoke pouring out of it and emergency vehicles surrounding it. He said at least 50 firefighters were visible on the scene.

___

Anthony reported from Pittsburgh.

