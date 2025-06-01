Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Fire in a drug rehabilitation center in violence-plagued Mexican state kills 12, authorities say

A fire in a drug rehabilitation center killed 12 people and injured at least three others, authorities in the Mexican state of Guanajuato said Sunday
1 hour ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A fire in a drug rehabilitation center in the violence-plagued Mexican state of Guanajuato killed 12 people and injured at least three others, authorities said Sunday.

The fire broke out early Sunday in the town of San Jose Iturbe, where the municipal government said it was still investigating what caused the deadly blaze.

“We express our solidarity with the families of those who have been killed while they tried to overcome addictions,” the municipal government said in a statement, adding that it will help to pay for the funeral expenses of those killed.

Mexican media outlets reported that the victims of the fire had been locked up inside the rehab center.

Mexico's privately run drug rehabilitation centers are often abusive, clandestine, unregulated and underfunded. They have been the targets of similar attacks in the past.

The industrial and agricultural state of Guanajuato has for years been the scene of a bloody turf battle between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and a local gang, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. Guanajuato has the highest number of homicides of any state in Mexico.

Mexican drug gangs have killed suspected street-level dealers from rival gangs sheltering at rehab facilities in the past.

In 2020, gunmen shot to death 27 people at rehab center in another city in Guanajuato, Irapuato. In 2010, 19 people were killed in an attack on a rehab center in Chihuahua, a city in northern Mexico. More than a dozen other attacks on such facilities occurred in the decade between those massacres.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A 4-year-old Mexican girl, who has short bowel syndrome, attends a news conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, after her and her mother's humanitarian parole was terminated and they were ordered to self-deport. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Trump administration revokes parole of Mexican girl receiving lifesaving care in US, lawyer says

Puerto Rico governor pledges to improve island's crumbling power grid after repeated outages

3 arrested in killing of woman found dead in Atlanta cemetery on Easter

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive for the killing, but court documents offer a glimpse into what they believe unfolded in the hours before the Easter holiday.

The Latest

Law enforcement officials dress to investigate after an attack on the Peark Street Mall Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

FBI and law enforcement respond to 'terror attack' in Boulder, Colorado

6m ago

Sweden's Maja Stark wins the U.S. Women's Open for her first major championship

12m ago

Ukraine destroys 40 aircraft deep inside Russia ahead of peace talks in Istanbul

12m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments

2h ago