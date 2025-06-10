Fire breaks out in parking structure of Nashville library and explosions are heard

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — A fire broke out in the parking structure of Nashville's main public library early Tuesday and explosions were heard.

Eli Gilmore, a Nashville musician who lives in the apartment building next door, said he heard loud explosions begin around 1:15 a.m. local time.

“We were sitting around and I just looked over and saw the black smoke coming out of the garage, and then we just started hearing cars exploding, one after another. We saw a floor crack and fall in. It’s been shooting sparks across the street.”