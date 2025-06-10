Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Fire breaks out in parking structure of Nashville library and explosions are heard

A fire broke out in the parking structure of Nashville’s main public library early Tuesday and explosions were heard
6 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — A fire broke out in the parking structure of Nashville's main public library early Tuesday and explosions were heard.

Eli Gilmore, a Nashville musician who lives in the apartment building next door, said he heard loud explosions begin around 1:15 a.m. local time.

“We were sitting around and I just looked over and saw the black smoke coming out of the garage, and then we just started hearing cars exploding, one after another. We saw a floor crack and fall in. It’s been shooting sparks across the street.”

On a FaceTime call with The Associated Press, he showed video of the building with smoke pouring out of it and emergency vehicles surrounding it. He said at least 50 firefighters were visible on the scene.

The city's fire department could not immediately be reached.

___

AP writer Ted Anthony in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Seven people were shot early Sunday, including a 19-year-old who died after being taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, police said.

Police ‘shocked’ after teen killed, 6 injured in LaGrange party shooting

LaGrange police were called to Seminary Street in Troup County at 1 a.m. Sunday and found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds

2 injured in Forest Park shooting near graduation gathering

Two men, ages 18 and 40, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting near a high school graduation celebration Tuesday night.

2 men drove to Greenbriar Mall after being shot, police say

Both men were alert when taken to a hospital.

The Latest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg with other activists from a human rights organization meets with journalists in Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025, ahead of their departure for the Mideast. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Credit: AP

Israel says Greta Thunberg is being deported after Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized

10m ago

Barbara weakens to a tropical storm as it heads to cooler waters off the coast of Mexico

11m ago

Russian drone and missile attacks, one of the biggest in the war, kill 2 and wound 13 in Ukraine

28m ago

Featured

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks at the Senate in the Capitol in Atlanta, March 28, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The drama in the lieutenant governor race will come from the Senate floor

Five of the expected candidates for Georgia's next lieutenant governor are state senators, setting up what is expected to be a lively session. Only one is a Democrat, so far.

More storms hitting metro Atlanta through afternoon, evening

Scattered storms are expected in parts of Georgia throughout the afternoon. A stronger, more organized storm will arrive by nightfall as a cold front moves in.

YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say

Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.