Nation & World News
Nation & World News

FanDuel bans bettor over heckling incident with Olympic champion sprinter Gabby Thomas

A sports bettor who heckled Olympic champion sprinter Gabby Thomas during a Grand Slam Track event in Philadelphia has been banned by the betting site FanDuel Sportsbook
FILE - Gold medalist Gabby Thomas stands on the podium after the women's 200-meter at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrade, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Gold medalist Gabby Thomas stands on the podium after the women's 200-meter at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrade, File)
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

A sports bettor who heckled Olympic champion sprinter Gabby Thomas during a Grand Slam Track event in Philadelphia over the weekend has been banned by the betting site FanDuel Sportsbook.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Wednesday, FanDuel wrote it "condemns in the strongest terms abusive behavior directed towards athletes. Threatening or harassing athletes is unacceptable and has no place in sports. This customer is no longer able to wager with FanDuel.”

Last weekend, Thomas finished fourth in a 100-meter race won by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. The bettor wrote in a post on social media that he “made Gabby lose by heckling her. And it made my parlay win.” He posted a picture of his parlay that had Jefferson-Wooden winning the 100.

Thomas, the 200-meter champion at the Paris Games last summer, explained the heckling incident on X. She wrote: "This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults — anybody who enables him online is gross."

Grand Slam Track, a track league launched by Hall of Fame sprinter Michael Johnson this spring, wrote in a statement it was "conducting a full investigation into the reprehensible behavior captured on video.

“We are working to identify the individual involved and will take appropriate action as necessary. We will implement additional safeguards to help prevent incidents like this in the future. Let us be clear, despicable behavior like this will not be tolerated.”

ESPN first reported the bettor had been banned by FanDuel. The Grand Slam Track season wraps up with the fourth and final meet in Los Angeles on June 28-29.

The Thomas incident is the latest in a string of stalking and abuse of female athletes. Frida Karlsson, a Swedish cross-country skiing world champion, recently brought her experience with stalking into public view when she went through a trial.

A man in his 60s was given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay 40,000 kronor ($4,100) in damages after being convicted of stalking Karlsson for a year and four months, according to Swedish news agency TT. The man, according to the indictment, called Karlsson 207 times, left her voicemails and text messages and approached her, including outside her apartment.

In February, police in the United Arab Emirates detained a man who caused British tennis player Emma Raducanu distress by exhibiting " fixated behavior " toward he at a tennis tournament. Raducanu had been approached by the man at the Dubai Championships where he left her a note, took her photograph and engaged in behavior that caused her distress, according to the government of Dubai's media office.

___

AP Sports Writers Mark Anderson and Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

More Stories

Keep Reading

United States' Frances Tiafoe and the chair umpire check the mark on the clay as he plays against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

Tiafoe calls it 'comical' Musetti wasn't penalized for kicking a ball into French Open line judge

Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul try to add to the best French Open for US men in decades

Trans athlete wins 2 girls events at California track and field finals

The Latest

The Capitol is seen as Congress returns to work after the Memorial Day recess, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

What is the CBO? A look at the small office inflaming debate over Trump's tax bill

4m ago

The Latest: 10.9 million more people projected to lose insurance in 2034 from GOP tax bill cuts

10m ago

Trump says Putin told him that Russia will respond to Ukrainian attack on airfields

14m ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.