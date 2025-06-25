Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks' Marte to tears with barb about late mother, AP source says

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and bench coach Jeff Banister asked for the fan to be removed from the game. Before Wednesday's series finale, Lovullo said he “had little bit of an interaction with the fan” as he was yelling at Marte.

“He wasn't getting it and was very pompous, and it didn't sit right with me,” Lovullo said. “It was just a gross comment you wouldn't say about anybody, let alone someone who lost their mom.

“We need better baseball fans. Baseball deserves better.”

Marte’s mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017. Marte, who hit a solo home run in the first inning Tuesday night, was seen visibly upset during a pitching change in the bottom of the seventh as Lovullo put his arm around his player and consoled him.

“I just reacted as a dad would when I went out to change pitchers,” Lovullo said, according to the Arizona Republic. “I could see he was sobbing. It hurt.”

"(I told him): ‘I love you and I’m with you, and we’re all together and you’re not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn’t have an impact on you.’”

Marte declined to comment on the incident through a team official. Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo said the fan “should be banned, for sure” and called for MLB to intervene.

“That can’t happen,” Perdomo said. “We can’t continue to do that ... here in MLB.”

___

AP freelancer Matt Carlson contributed from Chicago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb