Explosion at a US air base in southern Japan injures 4 Japanese soldiers

TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a storage site for unexploded wartime ordnances at a U.S. military base on Japan's southern island of Okinawa injured four Japanese soldiers, though the injuries are not life threatening, officials said Monday.

The four soldiers had injuries to their fingers while working at a facility that belongs to Okinawa prefecture to store unexploded ordnance found on the island, where one of the harshest battles of World War II was fought, local officials said.

Prefectural officials said the injuries were not life threatening, but no other details were immediately known.