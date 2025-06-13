Ex-NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown facing attempted murder charges in Miami shooting

The second-degree attempted murder charge carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence and up to a $10,000 fine.

It is the latest in a series of legal problems for Brown, who has previously been accused of battery of a moving truck driver, several domestic violence charges, failure to pay child support and other incidents. During a 2021 game with Tampa Bay against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads and gloves and ran off the field, leading to his release by the Buccaneers.

After that incident, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said people should show some compassion for Brown, who lived at Brady's home during his time in Tampa Bay.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said then. “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team."

According to the arrest warrant, Brown attended a celebrity boxing event in Miami on May 16. Police were called to the location after other patrons reported hearing shots fired. Several of them told officers Brown was the shooter, but when he was detained in the parking lot no weapon was found, but two bullet casings were located.

Brown was released then because the victim was not found immediately, according to the warrant. Later, investigators learned Nantambu was the victim.

Based on surveillance video, the altercation outside the boxing event involving Brown, Nantambu and others was broken up by security staff, one of whom got into a struggle with Brown, the warrant says.

“Mr. Brown appears to retrieve a black firearm from the right hip area” of the security official, the warrant says. “Cellphone video obtained from social media showed Mr. Brown with the firearm in his hand advancing toward Mr. Nantambu on the outside sidewalk. The video captures two shots which occur as Mr. Brown is within several feet of Mr. Nantambu.”

Nantambu identified Brown as the shooter and told investigators he had known Brown since 2022.

In a social media post after the altercation, Brown said he was “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

During his playing career, Brown caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 88 touchdowns. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning the 2021 Super Bowl along with Brady. Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.