European women's champion Arsenal to use 60,000-seat stadium for all domestic league home games

LONDON (AP) — Women's Champions League winner Arsenal pledged on Tuesday to use the club's 60,000-seat main stadium for all home games in the domestic league next season.

Arsenal played nine of 11 home games in the Women’s Super League at Emirates Stadium this season, with almost 57,000 fans watching a 5-0 win over Tottenham. The other two games were at nearby Borehamwood which can hold about 4,000 fans.

"Found a place where we belong," Arsenal said in a social media post.