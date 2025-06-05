Eugenio Suárez's 2-run double caps Diamondbacks' seven-run ninth in 11-10 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead, two-run double off Raisel Iglesias to cap a seven-run ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Atlanta Braves 11-10 on Thursday to sweep a three-game series.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a one-out homer in the ninth and Alek Thomas followed with a two-run shot, both off Scott Blewett, to get the Diamondbacks within 10-7. After Blewett walked the next batter, the Braves brought in closer Iglesias (3-5), who allowed hits to four of the next five to blow a save for the fourth time this season.

Ketel Marte homered for Arizona in the eighth and had an RBI infield single in the ninth that made it 10-8. After Iglesias got a popup for the second out, Ildemaro Vargas hit an RBI single and Suárez completed the rally with his line drive to left.