Erie Seawolves will be renamed the Moon Mammoths after being picked for rebranding by John Oliver

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Tigers' Double-A Erie Seawolves will be renamed the Erie Moon Mammoths after being picked by John Oliver of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”

Oliver devoted a May 4 segment to names and promotions of minor league baseball teams, announcing: “We are willing to use all of our resources and stupidity to give one Minor League Baseball team a total rebrand. We will give you a new team name, a new mascot. We will even throw you a theme night. It will be personalized and it will be bespoke.”

Two weeks later, Oliver selected Erie from among 47 team submissions. Oliver said the northwestern Pennsylvania team had given 11 reasons it should be picked, including the team had pioneered cotton candy hot dogs and pointed out “The SeaWolves play baseball nowhere near the sea.”