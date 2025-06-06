Elizabeth Szokol, Ilhee Lee shoot 62s to share the lead in the ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Elizabeth Szokol birdied the first five holes and shot an 8-under 62 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Ilhee Lee in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Playing in the afternoon on Seaview’s Bay Course, Szokol followed her opening birdie run with a bogey on No. 6, then added birdies on Nos. 8, 9, 13 and 16.

“Happy to get off to a great start and really looking forward to the weekend,” Szokol said. “Lots of golf left. Really excited to see good golf and hard work paying off today.”