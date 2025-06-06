Elizabeth Szokol, Ilhee Lee shoot 62s to share the lead in the ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Elizabeth Szokol birdied the first five holes and shot an 8-under 62 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Ilhee Lee in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Playing in the afternoon on Seaview’s Bay Course, Szokol followed her opening birdie run with a bogey on No. 6, then added birdies on Nos. 8, 9, 13 and 16.
“Happy to get off to a great start and really looking forward to the weekend,” Szokol said. “Lots of golf left. Really excited to see good golf and hard work paying off today.”
The 30-year-old American teamed with Cheyenne Knight to win the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational for her only tour victory.
Top-ranked Nelly Korda opened with a 71, and No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul had a 68. Maja Stark, the U.S. Women’s Open winner Sunday at Erin Hills, shot 70.
Lee birdied three straight holes three times — on Nos. 3-5, 8-10 and 16-18 — and had one bogey in her morning round. The 36-year-old South Korean won the 2013 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic for her lone tour title.
“I don’t have expectation,” Lee said. “I just play golf. I just come out, have fun. That’s all I do.”
Akie Iwai of Japan was third after a 65 in one of only two 54-hole tournaments left on the LPGA Tour schedule. The other is the Walmart NW Arkansas Open.
“Normally four days, so I feel fast, shorter tournament,” Iwai said. “That’s why we must make a lot birdies.”
Wei-Ling Hsu was at 66 with Aline Krauter, Ayaka Furue, Polly Mack, Saki Baba, Dewi Weber and Gurleen Kaur.
Defending champion Linnea Strom shot 72.
