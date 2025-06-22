Eastern half of U.S. braces for more long days of dangerous heat

Cities across the Midwest and eastern U.S. braced Sunday for another day of dangerously hot temperatures as a rare June heat wave continued to grip a portion of the country.

The temperature had already reached 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.6 degrees Celsius) in the Chicago area by 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts called for heat indices of between 100 and 105 degrees F (37.7 to 40.5 degrees C).

The heat index in Pittsburgh was expected to top 105 degrees F. The temperature in Columbus, Ohio, was 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) at 8:30 a.m. Highs there were expected to reach 97 degrees F (36 degrees C) with a heat index around 104 degrees F (40 degrees C).