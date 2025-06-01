Duke puts No. 7 overall seed Georgia on verge of elimination after 6-3 victory in Athens Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Wallace Clark went 4 for 5 with two solo homers and Ben Miller hit a three-run shot as Duke sent No. 7 overall seed Georgia to the losers' bracket with a 6-3 victory in the Athens Regional on Saturday night.

Georgia will have to beat Oklahoma State in an elimination game early Sunday and the Blue Devils twice — Sunday night and Monday — to advance to the super regionals.

Georgia jumped in front in the second inning against Blue Devils starter Kyle Johnson (4-3) when Ryan Zaborowski homered leading off.