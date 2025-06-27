Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Double-decker bus carrying students plunges into river in England in 'terrifying' crash

A double-decker bus carrying high school students has plunged into a river in southern England
A double-decker bus carrying high school students after it came off the road and plunged into a river, in Eastleigh, England, Thursday June 26, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A double-decker bus carrying high school students after it came off the road and plunged into a river, in Eastleigh, England, Thursday June 26, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
7 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — A double-decker bus carrying high school students plunged into a river in southern England on Thursday, sending the driver and four teens to the hospital and leaving more than a dozen others with minor injures, officials said.

The bus was bound for Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, a school for 16- to 18-year-olds, when it sped off a road in Eastleigh and plunged into the River Itchen. The cause of the wreck was being investigated by police and the bus company.

Police said there was no indication why the bus veered off the road. But a woman who lives nearby and heard a screeching sound and saw the bus crash through roadside barriers into the water said the driver told her he couldn’t stop.

Kelly West, who helped some of the students to safety, said the bus was going close to 60 mph (nearly 100 kph) and said it was like a scene out of “Speed,” the Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock film about a bus barreling through Los Angeles.

“One of the young adults said the bus was just getting faster and faster as it came down the road and they didn’t know what he was going to do," West said. “I can well imagine they were all thinking they were going to die, quite frankly."

Inspector Andy Tester of the Hampshire Constabulary said it "must have been terrifying.”

All 19 passengers on board were either able to get off the bus or were rescued, police said. The bus driver, who was trapped, and one student had serious injuries but were expected to survive.

West said the driver was alert and sharp, but panicking. She reassured him that help was on the way.

"He said the brakes failed and the accelerator was jammed and that he was trying to avoid cars,” West said.

The bus was sitting upright in the river, next to a bridge, water up to its axles. Its front windows were smashed and mud was splattered on its side. A large section of bridge railing was missing.

About 14 students were treated at the scene by paramedics, the South Central Ambulance Service said. Two helicopters, five ambulances and fire crews responded to the crash.

Bluestar Bus said it did not immediately know the circumstances of the crash.

A double-decker bus carrying high school students after it came off the road and plunged into a river, in Eastleigh, England, Thursday June 26, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

Women face more injury risks in car crashes. So why are test dummies modeled after men?

How to stay safe in a road rage incident, according to experts

Most road rage incidents start over some minor infraction, but escalate very quickly. Here's what to do if another driver is exhibiting rage toward you.

The Latest

FILE - Padraig Harrington, of Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, May 15, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: AP

For Harrington, one bogey outshines the birdies and keeps him in share of lead at US Senior Open

9m ago

Mets P Griffin Canning injures left ankle. Manager Carlos Mendoza says 'it looks like an Achilles'

16m ago

Flash flooding again hits West Virginia communities still trying to clean up from deadly deluge

26m ago

Featured

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals

Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.

Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS

A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.

How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal

A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.