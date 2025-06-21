Nation & World News
Dortmund beats Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3 in blistering hot Club World Cup group stage match

Borussia Dortmund was gifted an easy goal to start the match and held off a strong response from the Mamelodi Sundowns on a fiercely warm day to win 4-3 in the Club World Cup group stage
Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams sits dejected after Borussia scored during the Club World Cup Group F soccer match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams sits dejected after Borussia scored during the Club World Cup Group F soccer match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By PEYTON ANN HODGE – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Borussia Dortmund was gifted an easy goal to start the match and held off a strong response from the Mamelodi Sundowns on a fiercely warm day to win 4-3 in the Club World Cup group stage on Saturday.

Both teams and the crowd of 14,006 at TQL Stadium sweat through high temperatures that forced a heat advisory and cooling breaks, called at the referee's discretion. Temperatures approached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius).

The Sundowns opened the scoring early on an impressive break away that Lucas Ribeiro Costa finished in the 11th minute. Dortmund evened the score in the 16th minute when Sundowns goalie Ronwen Williams inadvertently passed to Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha right in front of the net. Nmecha easily footed it in.

Dortmund stole all momentum on the play and increased its lead to 3-1 at halftime. Serhou Guirassy scored in the 34th minute and Jobe Bellingham in the 45th.

Khuliso Mudau's own goal on an attempt to deflect Daniel Svensson's cross in front of the net made it 4-1 in the 59th before South African Mamelodi centered itself and began putting pressure on the German club. The Sundowns scored two straight goals — Iqraam Rayners' double-header that first hit the post before his second effort scored in the 62nd and Lebo Mothiba's shot in the 90th minute.

It wasn't enough to overcome the mistakes.

American midfielder Gio Reyna, forced to be with Dortmund rather than with the U.S. national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, dressed but didn’t play for the second straight match.

Key moment

Nmecha's equalizer that was made too easy for the Bundesliga club.

Takeaways

Dortmund rises to the top of Group H, bypassing the previously leading Sundowns, who approach a critical match against Fluminense on Wednesday. Dortmund will meet Ulsan on Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau, left, and Lucas Ribeiro Costa celebrate after a goal during the Club World Cup Group F soccer match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Mamelodi Sundowns' Keanu Cupido, left, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy (9) battle for the ball during the Club World Cup Group F soccer match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, right, heads at goal during the Club World Cup Group F soccer match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate after scoring opening goal during the Club World Cup Group F soccer match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

