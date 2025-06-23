Nation & World News
Dominican prosecutors in Wander Franco trial seek 5-year prison sentence

Dominican prosecutors have requested that suspended Tampa Bay Rays player Wander Franco be sentenced to five years in prison for his alleged crimes
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco talks to his lawyer, Teodosio Jaquez during his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

By MARTIN ADAMES – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican prosecutors requested on Monday that suspended Tampa Bay Rays player Wander Franco, who faces charges of sexual abuse involving a girl who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged crimes, be sentenced to five years in prison.

The prosecutors said in court there is sufficient evidence to prove Franco had a relationship with the minor for four months and that he transferred large sums of money to the minor’s mother to consent to the illegal relationship.

The prosecutors also requested the minor’s mother be sentenced to 10 years in prison, arguing she sexually trafficked her daughter.

In a previous hearing, prosecutors described the evidence presented as "convincing" and "compelling."

Documents that prosecutors presented to the judge last year and were viewed by The Associated Press alleged that Franco, through his mother Yudelka Aybar, transferred 1 million pesos ($17,000) to the mother of the minor on Jan. 5, 2023, to consent to purported abuse.

Franco was in his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. He is currently on Major League Baseball's restricted list after initially being placed on administrative leave.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco sits in court during his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

