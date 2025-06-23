Dominican prosecutors in Wander Franco trial seek 5-year prison sentence

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican prosecutors requested on Monday that suspended Tampa Bay Rays player Wander Franco, who faces charges of sexual abuse involving a girl who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged crimes, be sentenced to five years in prison.

The prosecutors said in court there is sufficient evidence to prove Franco had a relationship with the minor for four months and that he transferred large sums of money to the minor’s mother to consent to the illegal relationship.

The prosecutors also requested the minor’s mother be sentenced to 10 years in prison, arguing she sexually trafficked her daughter.