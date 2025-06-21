Nation & World News
Dolce & Gabbana embrace wrinkled romance for spring-summer 2026

Dolce & Gabbana have welcomed the summer heat with a collection steeped in crumpled, take-me-anywhere ease, debuting their spring-Summer 2026 menswear line at Milan Fashion Week
A model wears a creation as part of the men's Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MILAN (AP) — Dolce & Gabbana beckoned the warm weather with crumpled, take-me-anywhere comfort in their menswear collection for spring-summer 2026, previewed during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The show opened and closed with a relaxed pajama silhouette — deliberately rumpled and effortless — in a clash of stripes, with both shorts and long trousers.

The Beethoven soundtrack belied designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s more deliberate intent, underscoring the designers' structured approach to soft tailoring.

A broad shoulder double-breasted suit jacket and tie worn with pink pinstriped PJ pants encapsulated the classic summer dilemma: work vs. pleasure.

Raw knitwear, or furry overcoats, added texture. Boxers peeked out of waistbands, and big shirt cuffs out of jacket sleeves, challenging formal and casual codes.

Nothing was cleaner on the runway than a crisp striped pajama top in sky-blue and white stripes tucked into white leather Bermuda shorts — good for work and for play.

The designers' finale featured pajama suits, shorts and pants, with beaded floral patterned embroidery for an evening seaside shimmer, worn with fuzzy sliders. Twin cameo brooches gave an antique accent.

The crowd outside got to share in the fun when the finale models took the looks onto the streets, taking a full lap outside the designers’ Metropol theater. Front-row guests included actors Zane Phillips, Theo James, Lucien Laviscount and Michele Morrone.

Models wear creations as part of the men's Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

