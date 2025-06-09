Dick Vitale has an extension with ESPN — and a college basketball event in his honor

Dick Vitale is inextricably intertwined with college basketball, with his iconic voice, exuberant style and enthusiastic catchphrases melding into a soundtrack for nearly five decades of the sport’s history.

And the broadcasting great's influence is sticking around next season, too, both in person on game days and through an addition to the college basketball calendar named in his honor.

ESPN announced Monday that Vitale has signed a contract through the 2027-28 season, while ESPN Events is launching the Dick Vitale Invitational — the first matchup coming with a season-opening tilt between Duke and Texas on Nov. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.