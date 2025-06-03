Diamondbacks try to break road losing streak, face the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Diamondbacks +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to end their five-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 17-11 record at home and a 27-31 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Arizona is 28-31 overall and 13-14 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 15-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .459. Marcell Ozuna is 13 for 36 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .509. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14 for 39 with two doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .247 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.