Georgia News
Georgia News

Diamondbacks try to break road losing streak, face the Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to break a five-game road skid
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (27-31, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-7, 5.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (0-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Diamondbacks +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to end their five-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 17-11 record at home and a 27-31 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Arizona is 28-31 overall and 13-14 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 15-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .459. Marcell Ozuna is 13 for 36 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .509. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14 for 39 with two doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .247 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor hits a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, June 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Credit: AP

Alvarez delivers 10th-inning RBI double and Mets overcome Ohtani's heroics for 4-3 win over Dodgers

Nationals' 10-run first inning in win over Diamondbacks caps an encouraging May

Arcia signs with Rockies, joins lineup as DH versus Cubs

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments