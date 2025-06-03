Diamondbacks try to break road losing streak, face the Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (27-31, fourth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-7, 5.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (0-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Diamondbacks +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to end their five-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta has a 17-11 record at home and a 27-31 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.
Arizona is 28-31 overall and 13-14 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 15-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .459. Marcell Ozuna is 13 for 36 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.
Eugenio Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .509. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14 for 39 with two doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .247 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs
Diamondbacks: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 16 runs
INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments