Diamondbacks put RHP Corbin Burnes on 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes has been put on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, two days after leaving a start early against the Washington Nationals.
Arizona led 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning when Burnes allowed a single by CJ Abrams with two outs. The right-hander then gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.
Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with a walk and six strikeouts. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.
Arizona signed Burnes to a $210 million, six-year contract before the season, and the 30-year-old has been very durable over the past several years. He's made at least 28 starts in every season since he won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The D-backs called up left-hander Tommy Henry to take Burnes' spot on the roster. He's pitched in one game this season, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
___
AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: Matt Slocum/AP
AJ Smith-Shawver suffers torn UCL, out rest of season
The team placed the starting pitcher on the 60-day injured list after he was injured in the third inning of Thursday’s first game of a doubleheader at Philadelphia.
Braves’ bats silenced by Garrett Crochet as Atlanta loses fourth straight series
The Atlanta Braves went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position after the Boston Red Sox took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Braves are off Monday.
Featured
Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.
Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents
Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.
County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges
A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.