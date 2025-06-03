Diamondbacks put RHP Corbin Burnes on 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes has been put on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, two days after leaving a start early against the Washington Nationals.

Arizona led 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning when Burnes allowed a single by CJ Abrams with two outs. The right-hander then gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with a walk and six strikeouts. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.