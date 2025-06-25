Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte in tears after fan yells comment about late mother

Nation & World News
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with Pavin Smith after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 1 hour ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was seen in tears on the field after a spectator yelled a derogatory comment about his late mother during an at-bat in Arizona's game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and bench coach Jeff Banister asked for the person to be removed from the game, a Diamondbacks spokesperson told the Arizona Republic, and Lovullo later said he heard what the fan said as Marte was batting in the top of the seventh inning.

Marte's mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017. Marte, who hit a solo home run in the first inning of Arizona's 4-1 win, was seen visibly upset during a pitching change in the bottom of the seventh as Lovullo put his arm around his player and consoled him.

“I just reacted as a dad would when I went out to change pitchers,” Lovullo said, according to the Arizona Republic. “I could see he was sobbing. It hurt.”

"(I told him): ‘I love you and I’m with you, and we’re all together and you’re not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn’t have an impact on you.’”

Marte declined to comment on the incident through a team official. Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo said the fan “should be banned, for sure” and called for Major League Baseball to intervene.

“That can’t happen,” Perdomo said. “We can’t continue to do that ... here in MLB.”

