Diamondbacks face the Braves leading series 1-0

The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (29-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (27-32, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (3-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -173, Diamondbacks +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 17-12 record at home and a 27-32 record overall. The Braves have a 25-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has a 29-31 record overall and a 14-14 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 15-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has six doubles and 10 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 13 for 38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs while slugging .578. Ketel Marte is 13 for 37 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .239 batting average, 3.17 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

