Denny Hamlin wins at Michigan for his 3rd NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season

Hamlin said he would skip next week's race in Mexico City if necessary to witness the birth. He's also co-owner of 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, which is involved in a lawsuit against NASCAR.

Chris Buescher finished second, followed by Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson.

Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe was out front until Byron passed him on lap 12. Buescher pulled ahead on lap 36 and stayed up front to win his first stage this season.

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott took turns with the lead before a crash involving Alex Bowman brought out the red flag on lap 67.

Byron took the lead again after a restart on lap 78 as part of his strong start and surged to the front again to win the second stage.

Carson Hocevar took the lead on lap 152 and was informed soon thereafter that he didn’t have enough fuel to finish, but that became moot because a flat tire forced him into the pits with 18 laps to go.

Rough times for Bowman

Bowman hit a wall with the front end of his No. 48 Chevrolet as part of a multi-car crash in his latest setback.

“That hurt a lot,” he said after passing a medical evaluation.

Bowman, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, came to Michigan 12th in points and will leave lower in the standings. He has finished 27th or worse in seven of his last nine starts and didn’t finish for a third time during the tough stretch.

Reddick rallies

Defending race champion Tyler Reddick qualified 12th, but started last in the 36-car field because of unapproved adjustments and rallied to finish 13th.

Up next

NASCAR shifts to Mexico City for its first points-paying international race in modern history on June 15.

