Denny Hamlin earns No. 1 seed in NASCAR's first In-season Challenge

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin earned the top seed in the inaugural version of NASCAR's In-season Challenge, a five-race, bracket-style tournament set to kick off next week in Atlanta.

The tournament, which comes with a $1 million prize to the winner, is part of a new media rights deal that includes TNT.

The final 32-driver field was set by results of the races at Michigan, Mexico City and Pocono. Chase Briscoe won the Cup race Sunday at Pocono Raceway to finalize the field.