Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Denmark's lawmakers approve bill to allow U.S. military bases on Danish soil as Trump eyes Greenland

Denmark’s Parliament has approved a bill to allow the United States to have military bases on Danish soil, a move that comes as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to take control of the kingdom’s semi-autonomous territory of Greenland
48 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to allow the United States to have military bases on Danish soil, a move that comes as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to take control of the kingdom's semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.

Critics say the vote ceded Danish sovereignty to the U.S. The legislation widens a previous military agreement, made in 2023 with the Biden administration, where U.S. troops had broad access to Danish airbases in the Scandinavian country.

The new parameters follow Trump's coveting of the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island even as the U.S. and Denmark are NATO allies.

The legislation now goes to Danish King Frederik X for his signature. Ninety-four lawmakers voted for it, while 11 voted against.

Greenland's prime minister previously said U.S. statements about the island have been disrespectful and it "will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone."

More Stories

Keep Reading

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, bangs a gavel to signify the start of a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

NATO is on the cusp of accepting Trump's 5% defense investment demand, Rutte says

Canada plans to hit NATO spending target early and reduce reliance on US defense, Carney says

Trump taps senior Air Force commander for European Command

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Strong earthquake strikes Taiwan near east coast city of Hualien, agencies say

14m ago

More than 55,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say

14m ago

The Latest: Federal appeals court to hear arguments in Trump’s bid to erase hush money conviction

17m ago

Featured

In May 2023, callers to the Atlanta 911 call center waited an average of 19 seconds before speaking with an operator. Last month, the average wait time dropped to just over six seconds. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023 photo)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.

The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.

Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note

Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.

GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules

Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.