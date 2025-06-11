Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Denmark approves US military bases on Danish soil as Trump eyes Greenland

Denmark’s Parliament has approved a bill to allow the United States to have military bases on Danish soil, a move that comes as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to take control of the kingdom’s semi-autonomous territory of Greenland
FILE - The Danish Parliament, Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Feb. 14, 2018. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Danish Parliament, Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Feb. 14, 2018. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)
Updated 46 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to allow U.S. military bases on Danish soil, a move that comes as President Donald Trump seeks to take control of the kingdom's semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.

Critics say the vote ceded Danish sovereignty to the U.S. The legislation widens a previous military agreement, made in 2023 with the Biden administration, where U.S. troops had broad access to Danish airbases in the Scandinavian country.

The new parameters follow Trump's coveting of the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island even as the U.S. and Denmark are NATO allies.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, in a response to lawmakers' questions, wrote that Denmark would be able to terminate the agreement if the U.S. tries to annex all or part of Greenland.

Ninety-four lawmakers voted for the bill, with 11 against. The legislation now goes to Danish King Frederik X for his signature.

Greenland's prime minister previously said U.S. statements about the island have been disrespectful and it "will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone."

More Stories

Keep Reading

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, bangs a gavel to signify the start of a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

NATO is on the cusp of accepting Trump's 5% defense investment demand, Rutte says

Trump taps senior Air Force commander for European Command

Canada plans to hit NATO spending target early and reduce reliance on US defense, Carney says

The Latest

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to view opening night of "Les Miserables," at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump booed and cheered at the Kennedy Center while attending 'Les Misérables'

15m ago

The Latest: Los Angeles police have made nearly 400 arrests and detentions since Saturday

18m ago

Why 2 Chinese aircraft carriers are operating in the Pacific together for the first time

22m ago

Featured

Demonstrators retreat from DeKalb County police and tear gas during a protest against immigration raids and deportations on Buford Highway in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘We are not California or New York,’ Georgia AG warns amid protests

A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary

Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.

30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified

In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.