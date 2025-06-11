Deion Sanders says 'everything is OKAY' after not attending football camps in Boulder, Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Deion Sanders posted on social media Wednesday that “everything is OKAY” after not being able to attend football camps in Boulder, Colorado, so far this spring.

The Colorado coach's health has come into question because of his extended absence. Sanders wrote on X that he was "truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!"

Sanders later added that he's “excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program.” He said that once he arrives back in Boulder he will provide updates. He concluded his post with, “Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.”