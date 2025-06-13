Breaking: Woman, child shot to death at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Deaths in San Antonio rise to 11 and some are still missing after heavy storms, officials say

Eleven people are dead and multiple people are missing after heavy rain flooded parts of San Antonio
A crew works near a vehicle that was swept away in floodwaters in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A crew works near a vehicle that was swept away in floodwaters in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)
Updated 6 minutes ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The number of deaths from drenching rains in San Antonio rose to 11 people on Friday and crews searched for others still missing a day after fast-rising floodwaters tossed and swept away more than a dozen cars into a creek.

Search teams combed low-water crossings a day after Thursday’s downpour that dumped more than 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain in a span of hours in parts of the nation’s seventh-largest city. Some people climbed up trees to escape rapidly rising waters and authorities said firefighters made more than 70 rescues across San Antonio.

Many of the rescues involved pulling people from stalled cars. At least 10 people were rescued from bushes and trees about a mile away from where their vehicles sunk, the San Antonio Fire Department said in a statement.

Rescue crews were still searching for missing people as the flooding subsided, San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said. It was unclear how many were missing Friday evening.

“Our hearts are with the families of those we’ve lost to this week’s flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Three of the 11 confirmed dead were between 28 to 55 years old, according to a news release from the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office.

The search for the missing was focused on Beitel Creek where more than a dozen cars were found stuck or overturned, San Antonio officials said. Search dogs were also brought in Thursday to help find missing people, they said.

Among the missing was Stevie Richards, 42, the San Antonio Express-News reported. His wife, Angel, said she was on the phone with him when his car was swept away shortly before sunrise.

“As I was talking to him, he said, ‘Oh, the car’s floating’… It wasn’t even a whole minute later that I could hear it hitting up against something, him screaming and cussing, and I could hear the water take the phone. It happened really, really fast,” she told newspaper.

Those confirmed dead includes people found beyond the creek and throughout the county, said Monica Ramos, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office.

A police vehicle blocks a flooded roadway in San Antonio, Tx., where a vehicle was stranded after heavy rains in the city on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police vehicle blocks a flooded roadway in San Antonio, Tx., where a vehicle was stranded after heavy rains in the city on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Authorities respond after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vehicles sit in the river after being swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this handout photo provided by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies participate in the search for Travis Decker, at an undisclosed location in Washington state, Friday, June 6, 2025. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Authorities believe they spotted ex-soldier Travis Decker, who is wanted in deaths of 3 daughters

Sapelo Island gangway collapse was preventable, families allege in lawsuit

Attorneys representing the families of more than three dozen people killed or injured in what officials called a “catastrophic failure” filed the lawsuit.

Search expands for former Army soldier accused of killing his 3 young daughters in Washington state

The Latest

FILE - Defense attorney Gerald Kelly confers with defendant Stephen Stanko during a pretrial hearing at the Georgetown County Courthouse in Georgetown, S.C., Monday, July 31, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Murray, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

South Carolina executes a man serving death sentences in 2 separate murders

3m ago

The Latest: Hundreds of 'No Kings' protests and rallies planned for Saturday over Trump’s policies

4m ago

Marines are seen standing guard at a federal building in Los Angeles

6m ago

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.