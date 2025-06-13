Deaths in San Antonio rise to 11 and some are still missing after heavy storms, officials say

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities in San Antonio on Friday said the number of people who died in heavy storms and flooding has risen to 11 and that some remain missing.

Rescue crews were still searching for missing people following Thursday’s downpour as the flooding recedes, San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said. More than a dozen totaled cars were found stuck and overturned in a creek after over 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rainfall fell in parts of the nation's seventh-largest city.

Three of the 11 confirmed dead were between 28 to 55 years old, according to officials.