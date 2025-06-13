Nation & World News
Deaths in San Antonio rise to 11 and some are still missing after heavy storms, officials say

Eleven people are dead and multiple people are missing after heavy rain flooded parts of San Antonio
A crew works near a vehicle that was swept away in floodwaters in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

A crew works near a vehicle that was swept away in floodwaters in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)
Updated 38 minutes ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities in San Antonio on Friday said the number of people who died in heavy storms and flooding has risen to 11 and that some remain missing.

Rescue crews were still searching for missing people following Thursday’s downpour as the flooding recedes, San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said. More than a dozen totaled cars were found stuck and overturned in a creek after over 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rainfall fell in parts of the nation's seventh-largest city.

Three of the 11 confirmed dead were between 28 to 55 years old, according to officials.

San Antonio officials said the search for the missing was focused on the creek.

The vehicles were likely quickly swept off the road by fast-rising waters and that more than 70 water rescues had been made across the city, officials said.

“Our hearts are with the families of those we’ve lost to this week’s flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

A police vehicle blocks a flooded roadway in San Antonio, Tx., where a vehicle was stranded after heavy rains in the city on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

A police vehicle blocks a flooded roadway in San Antonio, Tx., where a vehicle was stranded after heavy rains in the city on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Authorities respond after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Vehicles sit in the river after being swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

A motorist drives through some standing water along the 2100 block of Ford Avenue during the storm that hit on Friday afternoon in Owensboro, Ky. on June 6, 2025. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)

A U.S. Army soldier walks past a Bradley fighting vehicle staged in West Potomac Park ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

