Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Deadly listeria outbreak linked to chicken alfredo fettucine sold at Kroger and Walmart

A listeria food poisoning outbreak that has killed three people and led to one pregnancy loss is linked to newly recalled heat-and-eat chicken fettucine alfredo products sold at Kroger and Walmart stores
This 1966 transmission electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria bacterium with its flagella, in the process of cell division. (Graham Heid/CDC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This 1966 transmission electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria bacterium with its flagella, in the process of cell division. (Graham Heid/CDC via AP)
By JONEL ALECCIA – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

A listeria food poisoning outbreak that has killed three people and led to one pregnancy loss is linked to newly recalled heat-and-eat chicken fettucine alfredo products sold at Kroger and Walmart stores, federal health officials said.

The outbreak, which includes at least 17 people in 13 states, began last August, officials said late Tuesday.

FreshRealm, a large food producer with sites in California, Georgia and Indiana, is recalling products made before June 17. The recall includes these products, which were shipped to retail stores:

— 32.8-ounce trays of Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettucine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese with best-by dates of June 27 or earlier.

— 12.3-ounce trays of Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettucine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese with best-by dates of June 26 or earlier.

— 12.5-ounce trays of Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettucine Alfredo with Pasta, Grilled White Meat Chicken and Parmesan Cheese, with best-by dates of June 19 or earlier.

The strain of listeria bacteria tied to the outbreak has been detected in sick people from August through May, health officials said. The same strain that made people sick was found in a sample of chicken fettucine alfredo during a routine inspection in March. That product was destroyed and never sent to stores. Officials said they have not identified the specific source of the contamination.

Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency is investigating the outbreak, and planned to release more details. It was not clear which states are involved or where the deaths and pregnancy loss occurred.

Consumers shouldn't eat the products, which may be in their refrigerators or freezers. They should be thrown away or returned to place of purchase.

Listeria infections can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults, people with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant or their newborns. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

About 1,600 people get sick each year from listeria infections and about 260 die, the CDC said. Federal officials in December said they were revamping protocols to prevent listeria infections after several high-profile outbreaks, including one linked to Boar's Head deli meats that led to 10 deaths and more than 60 illnesses last year.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

FILE - A sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, on Oct. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This undated image released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, shows a tub of Emek-brand pistachio cream. (CDC via AP)

Credit: AP

Salmonella poisoning linked to pistachio cream sickens 4 in Minnesota and New Jersey

Mellow Mushroom in Decatur abruptly closes

This is the second time Mellow Mushroom has closed in Decatur. The original was at Commerce Square and the newer store was on W. Ponce de Leon Ave.

EPA will revisit Biden-era ban on the last type of asbestos used in US

The Latest

FILE - A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, June 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Credit: AP

Student loan payments have restarted. Here's how to manage the impact to your credit score

10m ago

Back-to-back Cats: Panthers repeat as Stanley Cup champions by beating the Oilers in 6 games

10m ago

Supreme Court OKs Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for kids, a setback for transgender rights

10m ago

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.