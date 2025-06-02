Dave's Hot Chicken sold to Subway owner Roark Capital in a $1 billion deal

Dave's Hot Chicken said Monday it has been acquired by the private equity firm Roark Capital in a deal valued at $1 billion.

Dave's Hot Chicken got its start in 2017 as a popup in a Los Angeles parking lot. It has grown exponentially since then and expects to end this year with 400 restaurants worldwide. The brand specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken.

Investors in Dave's Hot Chicken have included the rapper Drake, who gives away hot chicken sliders every year on Oct. 24, his birthday.