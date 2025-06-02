Breaking: Braves bring back Fredi Gonzalez as third base coach
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dave's Hot Chicken sold to Subway owner Roark Capital in a $1 billion deal

Dave’s Hot Chicken said Monday it has been acquired by private equity firm Roark Capital in a deal valued at $1 billion
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Dave's Hot Chicken said Monday it has been acquired by the private equity firm Roark Capital in a deal valued at $1 billion.

Dave's Hot Chicken got its start in 2017 as a popup in a Los Angeles parking lot. It has grown exponentially since then and expects to end this year with 400 restaurants worldwide. The brand specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken.

Investors in Dave's Hot Chicken have included the rapper Drake, who gives away hot chicken sliders every year on Oct. 24, his birthday.

Atlanta-based Roark specializes in franchised businesses. It bought the Subway sandwich chain in 2023 and backs two holding companies that own multiple restaurant chains: Inspire Brands, the parent of Arby's, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings; and GoTo Foods, which owns Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon and Jamba.

Dave's Hot Chicken said its leadership team — including CEO Bill Phelps and the four childhood friends who founded the company — will remain and continue to lead menu innovation, food quality, operations and marketing.

“Our entire organization is excited about the fit between Dave’s Hot Chicken and Roark, and we’re looking forward to continuing to blow our guests’ minds and unlocking growth and value for our franchise partners," Phelps said in a statement.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Stephen Hayes Dacus, who was tapped to be the next chief executive of Seven & i Holdings, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, poses for a photo at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama, File)

Credit: AP

Stephen Hayes Dacus becomes first foreign CEO of 7-Eleven in Japan

Campbell's Co. says sales rise as more Americans cook meals at home

Oreo maker Mondelez sues Aldi, alleging grocery chain copies its packaging to confuse customers

The Latest

Law enforcement officials investigate after an attack on the Pearl Street Mall Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Suspect posed as a gardener in Boulder attack and planned to kill all in group he called 'Zionist'

2m ago

Wander Franco trial: Rays star faces sexual abuse, human trafficking charges in Dominican Republic

8m ago

Stabbing attack at Oregon homeless shelter sends 11 people to hospital, man in custody

16m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments