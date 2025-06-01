Georgia News
Dan Tauken and Luke Mistone combine for 10 RBIs in Murray State's 13-11 win over Georgia Tech

Dan Tauken and Luke Mistone each drove in five runs, leading Murray State to a 13-11 victory over Georgia Tech, leaving the Racers on the verge of reaching the super regionals for the first time
18 minutes ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Dan Tauken and Luke Mistone each drove in five runs, leading Murray State to a 13-11 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night, leaving the Racers on the verge of reaching the super regionals for the first time.

Graham Kelham worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and had two runners in scoring position in the ninth before recording his sixth save of the season for Murray State.

Jonathan Hogart's leadoff home run in the seventh inning gave the Racers an 11-10 lead and a sacrifice fly by Mistone made it 12-10.

In the top of the eighth, Georgia Tech loaded the bases with one out. Kyle Lodise hit a grounder to third base, scoring Connor Shouse while the second out was made at third. Alex Hernandez struck out to end the threat.

The Racers added a run in the bottom of the eighth on a home run by Tauken, his second of the game.

In the ninth, Shouse doubled with two outs, putting runners on second and third. Kelham then struck out Drew Rogers to end the game.

Murray State had two five-run innings — the first and the fourth — in building a 10-3 lead.

In the first inning, Tauken had a two-run single and Mistone, Will Vierling and Conner Cunningham also drove in runs for a 5-3 lead.

In the fourth, Mistone hit a three-run home run and Tauken homered for two runs.

Vahn Lackey hit a three-run home run and John Giesler added a two-run double to highlight Georgia Tech's seven-run fifth inning that tied the score at 10.

Georgia Tech will play regional host Mississippi in an elimination game on Sunday. That winner will need to beat Murray State later Sunday and again on Monday to reach the super regionals. Murray State would advance with one win.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Georgia's Daniel Jackson celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against Binghamton in their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia baseball blasts Binghamton in NCAA Athens regional opener

After beating Binghamton 20-4 win Friday, the Georgia Bulldogs head to a Saturday evening game against the Duke-Oklahoma State winner.

Georgia falls to Duke, 6-3, faces elimination on Sunday

40m ago

Georgia Tech quiets Western Kentucky, starts Oxford Regional with victory

Georgia Tech opened the Oxford Regional with a 9-2 win over Western Kentucky on Friday at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

Placeholder Image

Duke puts No. 7 overall seed Georgia on verge of elimination after 6-3 victory in Athens Regional

57m ago

Harper has a goal and an assist, Choupu-Moting adds a goal; Red Bulls beat Atlanta 2-0

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Georgia Cash Pop

1h ago

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump's pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.