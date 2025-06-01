Dan Tauken and Luke Mistone combine for 10 RBIs in Murray State's 13-11 win over Georgia Tech

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Dan Tauken and Luke Mistone each drove in five runs, leading Murray State to a 13-11 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night, leaving the Racers on the verge of reaching the super regionals for the first time.
Graham Kelham worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and had two runners in scoring position in the ninth before recording his sixth save of the season for Murray State.
Jonathan Hogart's leadoff home run in the seventh inning gave the Racers an 11-10 lead and a sacrifice fly by Mistone made it 12-10.
In the top of the eighth, Georgia Tech loaded the bases with one out. Kyle Lodise hit a grounder to third base, scoring Connor Shouse while the second out was made at third. Alex Hernandez struck out to end the threat.
The Racers added a run in the bottom of the eighth on a home run by Tauken, his second of the game.
In the ninth, Shouse doubled with two outs, putting runners on second and third. Kelham then struck out Drew Rogers to end the game.
Murray State had two five-run innings — the first and the fourth — in building a 10-3 lead.
In the first inning, Tauken had a two-run single and Mistone, Will Vierling and Conner Cunningham also drove in runs for a 5-3 lead.
In the fourth, Mistone hit a three-run home run and Tauken homered for two runs.
Vahn Lackey hit a three-run home run and John Giesler added a two-run double to highlight Georgia Tech's seven-run fifth inning that tied the score at 10.
Georgia Tech will play regional host Mississippi in an elimination game on Sunday. That winner will need to beat Murray State later Sunday and again on Monday to reach the super regionals. Murray State would advance with one win.
