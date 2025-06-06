Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dallas Stars fire coach Pete DeBoer after losing in the West final and pulling Jake Oettinger

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer has been fired after three seasons with the team, getting to the Western Conference final each time but never advancing past that for a shot at the Stanley Cup
Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer, center, watches play against the Winnipeg Jets in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer, center, watches play against the Winnipeg Jets in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS – Associated Press
Updated 0 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer was fired Friday after three seasons with the team, getting to the Western Conference final each time but never advancing past that for a shot at the Stanley Cup.

The move came less than a week since the Stars ended their season in a 6-3 loss at home to Edmonton in Game 5 of the West final.

DeBoer made the curious and much-discussed decision to bench Jake Oettinger after his star goalie gave up two goals on two shots in the first 7:09. Two days later, the coach acknowledged he still hadn’t talked to Oettinger about that decision.

“After careful consideration, we believe that a new voice is needed in our locker room to push us closer to our goal of winning the Stanley Cup,” longtime general manager Jim Nill said.

The Oilers won four consecutive games in the series after the Stars had a five-goal outburst in the third period of Game 1 to win by that same 6-3 score.

Dallas became the first team to reach the conference finals three seasons in a row without winning at least one Cup title under the playoff format that began in 1994. The Stars didn't even give themselves a chance to play for one.

DeBoer, who turns 57 this month, had a 149-68-29 record in regular-season games and 22-17 in the playoffs with the Stars, whose 113 points during the 2023-24 season were just one off the franchise record set by their only Stanley Cup-winning team in 1998-99. He is 662-447-152 overall in 17 seasons with Dallas, New Jersey, Florida, Vegas and San Jose, plus 97-82 in 10 postseason appearances.

Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said the day after the season finale that DeBoer was a seasoned coach, top three to top five in the league, and that he didn’t see firing DeBoer being on anyone’s agenda.

Something certainly changed since then with DeBoer, who had one season remaining on his contract.

This was the sixth time in seven seasons, with three different teams, that DeBoer took a team to the brink of the Stanley Cup Final. That included the NHL semifinals during the 2021 season with Vegas when there were no conference-based playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stars last went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, the playoff held in the bubble in Canada because of the pandemic. They won the West final that year in five games over DeBoer-coached Vegas. Dallas was led by Rick Bowness, who replaced the fired Jim Montgomery during the season. DeBoer was hired after the Stars moved on from Bowness.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Edmonton, Alberta, contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer looks on during the third period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer stands behind players on the bench during the second period of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Florida Panthers in the first overtime period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton, Aberta, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers beat Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers-Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Final by the numbers

'Spectacular' Stanley Cup Final Game 1 shows this Panthers-Oilers rematch could be a classic series

The Latest

Sean "Diddy" Combs, right, blows kisses to people in the audience during his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ ex-girlfriend sobs while describing abuse during testimony

19m ago

Hiring in the US slows, though employers still added a solid 139,000 jobs in May

21m ago

D-Day veterans return to Normandy to mark 81st anniversary of landings

25m ago

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”