Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders say they're getting a 400% increase in pay

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders say they are getting a serious increase in pay
FILE - The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File)
23 minutes ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders say they are getting a serious increase in pay.

One of the cheerleaders has said during the second season of the Netflix series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders” that the members are getting a 400% boost in pay.

The cheerleaders have been pushing for pay increases for years. In 2019, the Cowboys settled a lawsuit with a former cheerleader that led to the squad doubling the per-game pay, from $200 to $400. The latest raise is four times that.

“Our efforts were heard and they wanted to give us a raise,” four-year veteran Megan McElaney said on the show. “And we ended up getting a 400% increase, which is like, life-changing.”

According to ESPN, the Cowboys agreed to pay four cheerleaders a total of $2.4 million nine years ago to settle claims by the women that the team's longtime public relations chief, Rich Dalrymple, filmed them in the dressing room.

Dalrymple denied the claims, and the club said its investigation found no wrongdoing by him. Dalrymple retired not long before the settlement became public in 2022.

The Cowboys have been the most valuable pro sports team in the world for almost a decade, according to Forbes magazine. That number was $10.1 billion in rankings published late last year.

"Happy' isn’t even the right word for it,” former cheerleader Jada McLean said on the show. “I think I was just ... kind of felt, like, a relief, like everything had paid off. And it was, you know, finally, we were done fighting.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - College soccer player Lexi Drumm leaves federal court during a hearing for a landmark $2.8 billion settlement impacting NCAA college athletics on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, FIle)

Credit: AP

Female athletes appeal landmark NCAA settlement, saying it violates federal antidiscrimination law

Democrats criticize latest effort by Congress to regulate college sports as setback for athletes

Why thousands of NCAA athletes might wait over a year for share of $2.8 billion settlement

The Latest

In this image provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, DNS staffers, from left, Angela Kujawa, Sherry Raifsnider and Miranda VanCleave work to remove a lid from the neck of an immobilized black bear near Hillman, Michigan, on June 3, 2025. ( Michigan Department of Natural Resources via AP)

Credit: AP

A Michigan bear roamed the woods for two years with an awful lid on his neck. Not anymore.

7m ago

Stanley Cup endures a little damage as the repeat-champion Florida Panthers celebrate

7m ago

The Latest: Iran's supreme leader rejects call to surrender as Israel strikes Tehran

8m ago

Featured

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at protest now in ICE custody, faces deportation

Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire

2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary

Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.