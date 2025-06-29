D. Wayne Lukas death: Horse racing pays tribute to Hall of Fame trainer

Notable reaction to the death of thoroughbred trainer D. Wayne Lukas:
___
"To borrow from the great writer Joe Hirsch: There once was a trainer named D. Wayne Lukas, but only once." — Larry Collmus, race caller for NBC's Triple Crown coverage, via X.
___
"Few people have left as profound a mark on the sport of horse racing as D. Wayne Lukas. Over nearly five decades, he shaped champions on the track and in the breeding shed — and mentored generations of horsemen and horsewomen who carry his legacy forward." — Spendthrift Farm via X.
___
"Growing up, D. Wayne Lukas was a towering figure. He owned the Triple Crown series and his '99 near-miss with Charismatic remains a cherished memory. Cheering him on as the years passed and he refused to quit and seemed instead to defy time has been a joy. RIP to a true legend." — Steve Kornacki, NBC Sports contributor, via X.
___
"It is hard to imagine Thoroughbred racing without the presence of D. Wayne Lukas. His passion for the sport was unparalleled, and his legacy will live on in the Champions he trained and the numerous men and women he mentored along the way. His horsemanship reshaped the sport, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. If there’s a Mount Rushmore of horse trainers, D. Wayne Lukas is on it.” — National Thoroughbred Racing Association in a statement.
___
"Not only did Wayne leave his mark on the Breeders' Cup and the sport of Thoroughbred racing with his innovative training approach, but his legacy continues through the many horsemen who came up under his astute guidance before finding tremendous success on their own. The dedication, discipline, passion, and insight with which he ran his operation will serve as an inspiration for many generations." — Breeders' Cup Ltd. via X.
___
“A truly transformational figure, it is fitting that Wayne’s fulltime foray into Thoroughbred racing began in 1977 with a Santa Anita Park winner named Current Concept, as his successful training concept set a course for generations of horsemen and women who sprouted from the Lukas training tree. His on-track success was such that it was easy to overlook his outstanding horsemanship that we were lucky to often witness back at his barn, away from the spotlight.” — Santa Anita Park in a statement.
___
AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Georgia beats out Alabama to land 4-star North Oconee standout Khamari Brooks
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect chose Georgia over Alabama after forging a relationship from the double-digit trips he’s taken to UGA over his years as a priority recruit.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com
3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball
The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.
Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight
Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.
Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune
A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.