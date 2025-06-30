Nation & World News
Czech Philharmonic says Jakub Hrůša will become chief conductor in 2028

The Czech Philharmonic says Jakub Hrůša will become its new chief conductor and music director
5 minutes ago

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) — The Czech Philharmonic announced Monday that Jakub Hrůša has been selected to become its new chief conductor and music director and will assume full duties in 2028 for an initial five year-term.

He will replace Semyon Bychkov, who took over at the start of the 2018-19 season. He said in a statement he was "overjoyed and deeply honored."

The 43-year-old Hrůša is currently chief conductor of the Bamberg Symphony in Germany and is set to become the music director of the Royal Opera House in London in September this year.

Hrůša has been a regular guest conductor with the Vienna Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic and others.

He has been a principal guest conductor of the Czech Philharmonic since 2018.

Hrůša was named Opus Klassik’s conductor of the year in 2023.

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

