Czech Philharmonic says Jakub Hrůša will become chief conductor in 2028

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) — The Czech Philharmonic announced Monday that Jakub Hrůša has been selected to become its new chief conductor and music director and will assume full duties in 2028 for an initial five year-term.

He will replace Semyon Bychkov, who took over at the start of the 2018-19 season. He said in a statement he was "overjoyed and deeply honored."

The 43-year-old Hrůša is currently chief conductor of the Bamberg Symphony in Germany and is set to become the music director of the Royal Opera House in London in September this year.