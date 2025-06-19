Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Czech family of 3 is accused of running a fake dental clinic

Czech police say they have detained three suspects who allegedly treated patients in a fake dental clinic without a proper licence or professional training
1 hour ago

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say they have detained three suspects who allegedly treated patients in a fake dental clinic without a proper licence or professional training.

Police in a statement Wednesday said dozens of people visited the clinic after the family of three opened it at their home in the town of Havlíčkův Brod, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Prague, two years ago. The trio made 4 million Czech koruna ($185,000) before they were detained earlier this month.

The three have pleaded guilty to charges including running an illegal business, attempted bodily harm, stealing and illegal production and handling of narcotics, psychotropic substances and poison. They face up to eight years in prison.

Police say the 22-year-old son consulted the internet to do procedures, including extractions, while his 50-year-old mother, a nurse by profession, worked as his assistant and provided materials. The 44-year-old father made prosthetic devices.

The regional Denik newspaper said the clinic was reported by a dentist who was approached by a patient who suffered from complications after treatment.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Matthew Perry appears at the GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Doctor who supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry and called him a ‘moron’ will plead guilty

Ukraine repatriates more bodies of fallen soldiers in line with an agreement with Russia

German court sentences Syrian doctor to life in prison for torture and war crimes in his homeland

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Correction: Utah-No Kings Death-Things To Know story

3m ago

A Ukrainian fled to Israel. An Iranian missile shattered her new life

3m ago

The Latest: Israel threatens Iran's supreme leader as Iranian strikes wound over 200

4m ago

Featured

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at metro Atlanta protest now in ICE custody, facing deportation

Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire

2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary

Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.