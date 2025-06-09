Czech court sentences Colombian to 8 years for arson attack which officials think is tied to Russia

PRAGUE (AP) — A court in the Czech capital sentenced a Colombian national to eight years in prison on Monday for an arson attack and planning another one, in a case which authorities believe may be linked to Russia.
Prague's Municipal Court also ordered Andrés Alfonso de la Hoz de la Cruz to pay damages worth 115,000 koruna ($5,300).
The court approved a plea agreement between prosecutors and the defendant, who pleaded guilty.
The 26-year-old Colombian was arrested a year ago after setting ablaze three Prague public buses at a depot at night. The court said that he recorded what he did and left.
Local workers managed to extinguish the fire.
The court said the man received orders on the Telegram messaging app and was promised $3,000. He was also planning one more attack, possibly at a movie theater in Prague.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala previously said the failed arson attack was likely part of Russia’s hybrid war against his country.
Czechia, which is more widely known in English as the Czech Republic, is a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full scale-invasion.
Western officials have accused Russia and its proxies of staging dozens of attacks and other incidents across Europe since Moscow launched all-out war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, according to data collected by The Associated Press.
They allege the disruption campaign is an extension of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war, intended to sow division in European societies and undermine support for Ukraine.
___
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
