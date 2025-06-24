Court orders Trump administration to facilitate another deported man's return from El Salvador

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of a man who was deported to El Salvador roughly 30 minutes after the court suspended an order to remove him from the U.S.

The ruling in Jordin Alexander Melgar-Salmeron 's case marks at least the fourth time this year that President Donald Trump's administration has been ordered to facilitate the return of somebody mistakenly deported.

The government said “a confluence of administrative errors” led to Melgar-Salmeron's deportation on May 8, according to the decision by a three-judge panel from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.