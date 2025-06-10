Correspondent Terry Moran out at ABC News, two days after suspension over Stephen Miller post

Correspondent Terry Moran is out at ABC News, two days after the organization suspended its correspondent for a social media post that called Trump administration deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a "world class hater."

The network said Tuesday that it was at the end of its contract with Moran “and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies —we have made the decision not to renew.”

The Trump administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance, quickly condemned Moran for his late-night X post criticizing Miller, which was swiftly deleted.