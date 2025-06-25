Nation & World News
Cooper Flagg taken by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

Cooper Flagg is headed to the Dallas Mavericks, who may have found their next franchise superstar less than five months after trading one away
Cooper Flagg, center, poses for the camera along with Cedric Coward, far left, Thomas Sorber, second from right, and Kon Knueppel before the start of the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Cooper Flagg, center, poses for the camera along with Cedric Coward, far left, Thomas Sorber, second from right, and Kon Knueppel before the start of the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Cooper Flagg is headed to the Dallas Mavericks, who may have found their next franchise superstar less than five months after trading one away.

The Mavericks took the Duke forward with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Wednesday night, selecting the 18-year-old from Maine who was the college player of the year in his lone season.

Mavericks fans were furious when Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1, some immediately threatening to end their support of the team.

But the ones who stuck around may quickly love Flagg, who averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading Duke to the Final Four.

He joined Elton Brand, Kyrie Irving — who now becomes his teammate — Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero as Duke players drafted No. 1 since 1999, and he returned the draft to its longtime start with a one-and-done college player.

That’s the way the draft began every year from 2010 until Banchero’s selection in 2022, but the last two No. 1 picks, Victor Wembanyama and Zaccherie Risacher, are both from France.

The Spurs have the No. 2 pick. Then it's Philadelphia, Charlotte and Utah.

Prospective draft picks gather on stage for a photo before the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Dylan Harper, left, and Cooper Flagg gather for a photo before the start of the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Cooper Flagg arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FILE - Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving advances the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Dallas, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez,File)

