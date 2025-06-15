Nation & World News
Contreras catchers become first pair of brothers to homer in same inning as opponents since 1933

Catchers Willson and William Contreras became the second pair of brothers to homer in the same inning as opponents in baseball’s modern era
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras reacts after striking out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June, 14, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Catchers Willson and William Contreras became the second pair of brothers to homer in the same inning as opponents in baseball's modern era on Saturday.

Both went deep in the ninth inning of the St. Louis Cardinals' 8-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers that snapped the Cards' six-game skid.

Willson Contreras' ninth homer of the season, a solo shot to right-center, gave St. Louis an 8-4 lead in the top of the ninth. William Contreras led off the bottom half of the inning with his sixth homer of the season, to left field.

The Contreras brothers are the first to homer in the same inning as opponents since Rick (Boston Red Sox) and Wes Ferrell (Cleveland Indians) accomplished the feat on July 19, 1933, when Rick's home run came off Wes.

As he rounded first base after his homer, Willson Contreras stared into the Brewers’ dugout but didn’t say anything to his brother as he crossed home plate.

William Contreras shrugged off the tensions between his brother and his teammates, saying, “When we’re out there during the game, it’s not exactly like we’re family members. We’re out there competing.

“So yeah, if there’s something to be discussed between him and anyone else, they do it,” William added. "But yeah, we’re out there to compete and he’s playing his game and we’re playing ours.”

The last brothers to homer in the same inning of a game were Josh and Bo Naylor for Cleveland on April 10, 2024.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

