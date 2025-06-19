Congo and Rwanda will sign peace deal on June 27, a major step in ending fighting in eastern Congo

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Congo and Rwanda will sign a peace agreement in Washington on June 27, a joint press release from the nations and the U.S. State Department said Wednesday. Both countries have agreed to the terms of the deal aimed at ending fighting in eastern Congo.

Congo has accused Rwanda of backing M23 rebels in the east of the country. U.N. experts say the rebels are supported by about 4,000 troops from the neighboring nation. Rwanda has denied supporting M23.

The decades-long conflict escalated in January, when the M23 rebels advanced and seized the strategic Congolese city of Goma, followed by the town of Bukavu in February.