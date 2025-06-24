Columbus Crew face Atlanta United in conference action

Atlanta United FC (4-9-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (8-3-7, third in the Eastern Conference)
Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -155, Atlanta United FC +348, Draw +323; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew face Atlanta United in conference play.
The Crew are 5-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew have a 5-1-2 record in games they record two goals.
United is 4-9-2 in conference games. United has a -13 goal differential, scoring 21 goals while allowing 34.
Wednesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rossi has scored nine goals with two assists for the Crew. Maximilian Arfsten has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.
Jamal Thiare has three goals for United. Bartosz Slisz has two goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Maximilian Arfsten (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).
United: Edwin Mosquera (injured), Joshua Cohen (injured), Cayman Togashi (injured), Tristan Muyumba (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United
