Columbus Crew face Atlanta United in conference action

The Columbus Crew and Atlanta United square off in conference action
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago

Atlanta United FC (4-9-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (8-3-7, third in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -155, Atlanta United FC +348, Draw +323; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew face Atlanta United in conference play.

The Crew are 5-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew have a 5-1-2 record in games they record two goals.

United is 4-9-2 in conference games. United has a -13 goal differential, scoring 21 goals while allowing 34.

Wednesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rossi has scored nine goals with two assists for the Crew. Maximilian Arfsten has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jamal Thiare has three goals for United. Bartosz Slisz has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Maximilian Arfsten (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

United: Edwin Mosquera (injured), Joshua Cohen (injured), Cayman Togashi (injured), Tristan Muyumba (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta United defender Jay Fortune injured his left foot when he was pulled down by a Saudi player during Sunday's match. (Courtesy Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United 2024)

Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Jay Fortune likely out for season

Midfielder injures left foot while playing with Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday.

Atlanta United near midpoint of season: Lots more bad than good

Atlanta United has scored only 21 goals despite spending more than $50 million on attacking talent in the past two transfer windows.

Gündogan has two goals, Haaland scores as Man City routs Al Ain 6-0 at the Club World Cup

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, June 23, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Acuña homers and Schwellenbach goes 7 innings as Braves beat skidding Mets again

Mets send rookie infielder Luisangel Acuña to minors in roster shuffle

Running a low-turnout Georgia runoff election could cost $100 per vote

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?