Colombian senator and would-be presidential candidate is shot and wounded at Bogota rally

Images circulating on social media showed Uribe Turbay, 39, covered in blood being held by several people. So far, no official report has been released on the senator’s condition.

“Miguel is fighting for his life,” his wife, María Claudia Tarazona, wrote on the senator’s X account, urging Colombians to pray for him.

The Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the shooting, said the senator “received two gunshot wounds to his body” in the attack, which wounded two others. The statement from the office said a 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene with a firearm.

Colombia's government said it was offering a reward for the capture of all those responsible.

“Respect life, that’s the red line,” President Gustavo Petro said in a message posted on his X account. Shortly after making the post, Petro canceled a planned trip to France "due to the seriousness of the events,” according to a presidential statement.

Uribe Turbay is the son of a journalist who was kidnapped and killed in 1991 during one of the country's most violent periods. Colombia will hold a presidential election on May 31, 2026, marking the end of the current term of Petro, Colombia's first leftist president. The senator announced his presidential bid in March.

Colombian police chief Gen. Carlos Triana said that at the time of the attack Uribe Turbay was accompanied by Councilman Andrés Barrios and 20 other people. A minor who allegedly participated in the attack was apprehended at the scene and was being treated for a leg injury, he said.

"I have ordered the Colombian military and police forces and intelligence agencies to deploy all their capabilities to urgently clarify the facts,” said Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that the “United State condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe.” and he urged President Petro “to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials.”

“This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government,” Rubio said.

Reactions poured in from around Latin America, with Chilean President Gabriel Boric saying “there is no room or justification for violence in a democracy,” and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa saying “we condemn all forms of violence and intolerance.”

In Colombia, former President Uribe said "they attacked the hope of the country, a great husband, father, son, brother, a great colleague.”

