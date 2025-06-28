Collier scores 26 points, Lynx use challenges in OT to top Dream, who rallied after weather delay

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and the Minnesota Lynx successfully challenged two foul calls in the last minute of overtime to beat Atlanta 96-92 on Friday night in a game that saw the Dream rally after a weather-related delay in the second quarter.

The Lynx were up 92-90 when challenges reversed foul calls on Atlanta drives with 54.8 and 20.5 seconds to go. Kayla McBride then made four free throws in the last 17.5 seconds to secure the win.

McBride scored 18 points for the Lynx (13-2) to surpass 5,000 for her career. Courtney Williams added 16 points and Bridget Carleton 14. Minnesota made 13 3-pointers and 17 of 18 free throws.