Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Coco Gauff loses to Wang Xinyu in Berlin in her first match since French Open title

Newly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff was stunned on her return to action, losing to Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-3 at the Berlin Open
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts as she plays China's Xinyu Wang during the Berlin WTA tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts as she plays China's Xinyu Wang during the Berlin WTA tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

BERLIN (AP) — Newly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff was stunned on her return to action Thursday, losing to Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-3 at the Berlin Open.

The second-ranked Gauff, who won at Roland-Garros less than two weeks ago for her second Grand Slam title, amassed 25 unforced errors and seven double faults in her loss to Wang.

Gauff had a bye to the second round at the grass-court tournament, a warmup for Wimbledon.

Wang, ranked No. 49, said she would have been pleased just with the first set, considering the level of her 21-year-old opponent.

“After I won the first set, I just told myself ‘OK let’s take a minute and enjoy this, I'm playing the French Open champion, and I won the first set,'” she said in her on-court interview.

“No matter how the second and third go, I was like, 'OK let's just enjoy it for a second,'" said Wang, who will face Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. "I'm really happy with how I played today. I was serving good and putting a lot of pressure on the return, especially second-serve return.”

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka finished off Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 7-6 (6) in a match that was suspended Wednesday after one set because of a slippery court.

Sabalenka had lost to Gauff at the French Open final and later apologized to the American for making "unprofessional" comments after the Paris title match.

Sabalenka will meet 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to China's Xinyu Wang during the Berlin WTA tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States on he grass after falling as she plays China's Xinyu Wang during the Berlin WTA tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

China's Xinyu Wang plays a return to Coco Gauff of the United States during the Berlin WTA tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka takes a selfie after playing Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova during the Berlin WTA tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus yells in frustration during the final match of the French Tennis Open against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Sabalenka apologizes to Gauff for post-match comments after French Open

Madison Keys loses to 37-year-old qualifier in Queen's Club semifinals

2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announces she will retire in September

The Latest

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger addresses a crowd at a rally at her alma mater, J.R. Tucker High School, in Henrico, Va., Monday, June 16, 2025. (Mike Kropf /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: AP

Party like it's 2018: Democrats look to 1st Trump midterms for 2025 races and 2026 momentum

13m ago

Palmeiras benefits from own goal, López scores for 2-0 defeat of Al-Ahly in Club World Cup

19m ago

The Latest: Israel threatens Iran's supreme leader as Iranian strikes wound over 200

42m ago

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

1h ago

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab