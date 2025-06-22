Coastal Carolina coach ejected from CWS game for 'prolonged arguing,' assistant tossed for comments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against LSU on Sunday.
Walker Mitchell was at bat with two outs and Sebastian Alexander had just stolen second base when Schnall went to the top steps of the dugout, gestured at plate umpire Angel Campos with three fingers and began shouting at him.
The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning and thrown out when he did not leave immediately. Instead, Schnall went onto the field to continue arguing.
The NCAA said “prolonged arguing” results in a two-game suspension, so Schnall would miss a possible Game 3 on Monday.
Schilling was thrown out for the comments he made while arguing and also would be suspended for a Game 3.
Associate head coach Chad Oxendine took over Schnall's duties.
Coastal Carolina needs a victory to stay alive in the best-of-three series, which LSU leads 1-0.
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: AP
Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too
Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics
Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup
Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.
Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.