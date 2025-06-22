Nation & World News
Coastal Carolina coach ejected from CWS game for 'prolonged arguing,' assistant tossed for comments

Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against LSU on Sunday
Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall, left, screams at the umpires after being ejected in the first inning against LSU in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against LSU on Sunday.

Walker Mitchell was at bat with two outs and Sebastian Alexander had just stolen second base when Schnall went to the top steps of the dugout, gestured at plate umpire Angel Campos with three fingers and began shouting at him.

The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning and thrown out when he did not leave immediately. Instead, Schnall went onto the field to continue arguing.

“NCAA Playing Rule 3-6-f-Note 1 states that balls, strikes, half swings or decisions about hit-by-pitch situations are not to be argued,” the NCAA said in a statement. “After a warning, any player or coach who continues to argue balls, strikes, half swings or a hit-by-pitch situation shall be ejected from the game.”

The NCAA said “prolonged arguing” results in a two-game suspension, so Schnall would miss a possible Game 3 on Monday and next season's opening game.

Schilling was thrown out for the comments he made while arguing. If an assistant is ejected, he automatically also is suspended for one game. Schilling also gets an additional two-game suspension under the “prolonged arguing” rule, the NCAA said. That means he could miss the first two or three games in 2026.

Associate head coach Chad Oxendine took over Schnall's duties.

Coastal Carolina needs a victory to stay alive in the best-of-three series, which LSU leads 1-0.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall, center left, screams at the umpires after being ejected in the first inning against LSU in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

FILE - Coastal Carolina's Caden Bodine (17) celebrates hitting a solo home run during an NCAA super regional college baseball game against Auburn, Friday, June 6, 2025 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

A rider boards a driverless Tesla robotaxi, a ride-booking service, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

